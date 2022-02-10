×
Billie Eilish and Finneas Meet With President Biden

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish show off their Film Song of the Year awards at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety)

By    |   Thursday, 10 February 2022 11:57 AM

Billie Eilish paid a visit to the White House on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, who she previously voiced her support for during his 2020 presidential campaign.

A White House representative confirmed the news to People, explaining that Eilish, her brother Finneas, and their parents were invited to meet with Biden. 

"Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden's campaign and the Biden family have been long-time fans of their music," the rep said. "Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight."

On Wednesday evening the president's official POTUS Instagram account posted a photo of the trio standing together along with the caption, "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."

In addition to coming out to support Biden during his 2020 campaign, Eilish had previous interactions with the president, most notably when she joined several other celebrities to sign a petition in November asking that Biden break from tradition and send a pardoned Thanksgiving turkey to live in a sanctuary, People reported. 

It was a good week for Eilish, who, along with Finneas, scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for their James Bond theme from "No Time to Die." The pair reacted to the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight

"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die.' It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true," the statement read.

"It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."

