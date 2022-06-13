Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Ensure Safety of Fans

Billie Eilish paused her show at London's O2 arena on Saturday in order to ensure the safety of her fans.

Addressing the crowd, Eilish asked if anyone was experiencing difficulties amid the sweltering heat.

"People were fainting and getting pulled out. It's hot, I know," she said, according to BBC, which reported that fans complained of being "squished." Eilish halted the music so that the crowd could create some distance among themselves.

"Take a step back, give everybody some space," Eilish said. "If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone."

She added: "Don't try to save feelings."

BBC noted that Eilish also asked the security team at the venue, which can host up to 20,000 people, to distribute water to the audience.

This is not the first time the singer-songwriter stopped a show to tend to a fan in distress. Earlier this year she halted a concert in Atlanta to assist a concertgoer experiencing a medical emergency. In video clips on social media, Eilish is seen asking a fan if she needed an inhaler. The singer then directs personnel to assist the fan while asking other attendees to step back and allow her time to regain composure.

"It's OK ... give her some time. Don't crowd," Eilish said, adding, "I wait for people to be OK before I keep going."

Many interpreted her remark as a stab at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper is facing dozens of lawsuits that have been filed in wake of the Nov. 5 concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured amid a crowd surge.

According to reports, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after Houston police and firefighters responded. Scott later said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God that he was unaware that festivalgoers had been hurt until he had come off the stage.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference," he said, adding that he was unaware of the severity of the situation. He also claimed that he didn’t hear any of the cries for help but did act upon what he saw.

"Any time I could see anything like that, I did," he said. "I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK."