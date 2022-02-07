Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Get Fan Inhaler

Billie Eilish has gone viral after stopping her Atlanta concert Saturday night to help a fan.

The Grammy winner was performing at State Farm Arena when she paused the show to assist a concertgoer experiencing a medical emergency. In video clips on social media, Eilish is seen asking a fan if she needed an inhaler. The singer then directs personnel to assist the fan while asking other attendees to step back and allow her time to regain composure.

"It's OK ... give her some time. Don't crowd," Eilish said, adding, "I wait for people to be OK before I keep going."

Many have interpreted her remark as a stab at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper is facing dozens of lawsuits that have been filed in wake of the Nov. 5 concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured amid a crowd surge.

According to reports, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after Houston police and firefighters responded. He then attended an after party. Speaking with Charlamagne tha God in an interview in December, Scott stated that he was unaware that festivalgoers had been hurt until he had come off the stage.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference," he said, adding that he was unaware of the severity of the situation. He also claimed that he didn’t hear any of the cries for help but did act upon what he saw.

"Any time I could see anything like that, I did, " he said. "I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK."

While Scott denied any wrongdoing, he did admit there was a feeling of responsibility to find out what had transpired that fateful day.

"I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," he said. "At the end of the day, collectively, everyone just needs to figure out the bottom-line solution."