Eilish Family Home Burglary Suspect Arrested

Police arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home belonging to the parents of musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, according to reports.

The incident took place Thursday night in the Highland Park neighborhood, ABC7 reported. The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a black mask, jumped over a fence and into the yard, according to CBS News.

It's not currently clear if anything was stolen from the home. The suspect was taken into police custody, according to reports.

Eilish and her producer brother O'Connell grew up in the LA home, where they recorded a large portion of the singer's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which earned her three Grammys in 2020, People reported.

Eilish previously revealed to Rolling Stone that the address was leaked online and that she had to hire a security guard to sleep in the living room.

"It was really traumatizing," she told the outlet in 2019. "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house."

Added Eilish: "I've loved attention my whole life, but I don't think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous, it wasn't this kind."

In 2020, Eilish was granted a permanent restraining order against a fan who repeatedly showed up on the doorstep of the Los Angeles home and refused to leave. According to a report by TMZ at the time, the fan would incessantly ring the doorbell and lurk outside the house.

The fan also repeatedly asked Eilish's father if the house was her residence and, despite being told no, continued to return.

In legal documents filed by Eilish, she described an incident that left her shaken.

"While we waited for security, [the fan] remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused," she said, via TMZ.

The fan has since been prohibited from coming within 100 yards of Eilish and her parents. He is barred from assaulting or harassing Eilish and her family and cannot appear anywhere near their workplaces.