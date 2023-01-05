Billie Eilish Recalls 'Hating' Herself as a Teen

Billie Eilish is getting candid about body image, saying that for years she hated herself before finally finding acceptance.

The "Bad Guy" singer, who recently turned 21, made the confession to Vogue while discussing her relationship with her body.

"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s**t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me, and how much I've lost because of things that happened to it," Eilish said, referencing a hip injury that kept her from pursuing a dance career.

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she continued. "I had to go through a process of being like, 'My body is actually me. And it's not out to get me.'"

Eilish has been honest about her insecurities and has not hesitated to speak openly about her self-image. Last year the singer told the Sunday Times that she views her body as her "ugly friend."

"My relationship with my body has been a truly horrible, terrible thing since I was 11," she said, according to the Toronto Sun. "I love that my body is mine and that it's with me everywhere I go. I kind of think of my body as my friend. My ugly friend! It's complicated. But what are you gonna do?"

Eilish also opened up about her negative body image and how it drew her to self-harm in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair.

The topic came about while discussing being body-shamed on social media after a photo emerged of Eilish wearing a tank top and shorts. Revisiting the ordeal, Eilish told Vanity Fair she was thankful that it had happened to her as an adult and not a few years ago.

"I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body," she said. "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life," and that the body shaming didn't happen "three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship — or dancing a ton."