Tags: bill nye | married | wedding

Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Marries Journalist Liza Mundy: Report

Bill Nye
Bill Nye attends "The End Is Nye" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:34 PM

Bill Nye "The Science Guy" is no longer single.

The Emmy-winning television host exchanged vows with former Washington Post reporter Liza Mundy in late May at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., according to People.

The couple met after Mundy mentioned Nye's mother, cryptanalyst Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her 2017 New York Times best-selling book "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II." Nye reached out to Mundy via email and their romance developed from there, People reported.

The pair wrote their own vows, which a source described as "equal parts moving and comical," and "Star Trek" alum Robert Picardo served as officiant, the outlet stated.

Nye honored his late father, who died in 1997, by wearing his cufflinks. Photos from the ceremony show him in a black tuxedo with an orange boutonniere — the signature bowtie he wore for most of his television career — while Mundy wore a satin sleeveless dress with a mermaid hemline, train, and jeweled belt.

The couple were joined by loved ones including Mundy's daughter, Anna. Nye's brother, Darby, and a school friend he's known for more than 50 years, Brian, also attended and gave words of support at the reception.

People reported that the pair shared their first dance as a married couple to R&B icon Sam Cooke's rendition of "What a Wonderful World."

Photos from the wedding day were captured by longtime White House photographer Pete Souza, who shared them on Instagram Wednesday.

"Yes it's true, I'm now officially a wedding photographer," Souza captioned the images. "But I buried the lede: congrats to Bill Nye and Liza Mundy."

The couple have kept their relationship mostly private, only appearing together at a handful of events, most recently being the June premiere of Nye's new Peacock series “The End Is Nye,” which will be streaming Aug. 25, according to USA Today.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2022-34-23
Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:34 PM
