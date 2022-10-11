Bill Murray's 'Inappropriate' On-Set Behavior Revealed in New Report

Bill Murray has paid roughly $100,000 to settle a complaint by a co-worker who claimed he straddled her and kissed her on the set of a film, according to a report.

Earlier this year Murray was accused of "inappropriate behavior" and production for his upcoming film "Being Mortal" was subsequently suspended as an investigation was launched.

Specific details were vague, but Murray told CNBC at the time that "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," according to Deadline.

Now it has emerged that Murray allegedly straddled a younger female production assistant, then kissed her on the mouth while they were wearing face masks per COVID protocols, according to Puck News, which was cited by The Guardian.

Murray said he was being "jestful," while his accuser said she was "horrified" and interpreted his actions as "entirely sexual." She, along with a second staffer who witnessed the incident, filed an official complaint.

Murray has now reportedly paid the woman $100,000 and in return, she has agreed to confidentiality as well as to waive any legal claims against the producers of "Being Mortal."

Speaking with CNBC earlier this year, Murray said he had been spending a lot of his time thinking about what had happened since production was halted, describing the situation as "quite an education for me."

"And I feel like if I don't see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid," he said. "You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now."

The report of Murray's settlement comes amid allegations from actor Geena Davis, who detailed his "difficult" behavior on the set of the 1989 film "Quick Change." In her new memoir, Davis recalled how Murray "insisted" on using a massage device on her.

"I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent," Davis wrote, according to The Guardian. "I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop.

"I realized with profound sadness that I didn't yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught — or to simply walk out."