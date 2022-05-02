Bill Murray Addresses Accusations of Inappropriate Behavior

Actor Bill Murray broke his silence after being accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of his new film "Being Mortal."

Earlier this month reports emerged that production for the Search film was suspended and an investigation launched after a complaint against Murray was filed. In an interview with CNBC at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting over the weekend, Murray said it was a "difference of opinion" with a woman during filming that set things off.

"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way," Murray said, according to Deadline. "The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production."

Murray said he and the unnamed woman were "talking" and "trying to make peace with each other."

"I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace," he said. "We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well."

The actor said he had been spending a lot of his time thinking about what had happened since production was halted, describing the situation as "quite an education for me."

"And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid," he said. "You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now.

"Things change, and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me."

Murray said he's been thinking how he could be misperceived and "so inaccurate and so insensitive" when for so long he had believed he was being sensitive "to some sensibility."

"So we’re talking about it. I think we’re gonna make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that," he said.

It's not known in what capacity Murray will remain involved in the project amid investigations. Principal photography, which began on March 28, was halfway through when production was halted, Deadline previously reported. The initial plan was to release the film in 2023, and it is unknown how the suspension will affect that.