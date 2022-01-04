Bill Kreutzmann Pulls Out of Dead & Company Shows Citing Heart Condition

Dead & Company’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann has been forced to sit out of the band's upcoming Playing in the Sand concerts in Mexico due to personal health concerns.

The musician, who is also the drummer and founding member of Grateful Dead, made the announcement Monday on Twitter, saying that he was obeying doctor's orders.

"Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years, and there’s so much about it that’s just so great," he wrote in a thread. "And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning ordering me to sit this one out."

Kreutzmann pointed out that he had experienced some "health issues" over the fall and, "after a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm."

He went on to explain that his doctor had recommended that he "take it easy" and "stay safe" until the end of January in order for him to continue to play with the band "for many tours to come."

"I have a lot of music left in me, and there’s no stopping me from playing it," he said. "I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand. I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it. Please stay safe out there so that we can do it all again."

In October, Kreutzmann left fans concerned after he exited the stage mid-performance during the group’s show at the Hollywood Bowl. The following night he announced on social media that he would take the final evening of the band's three-night stand at the Bowl off.

"It’s Halloween, did I spook you?" he wrote in a tweet. "I’m okay & was sad to miss the end last night. Wasn't feeling well & the show must go on. I returned to the road a little too soon & I need more rest, so I’ll be back full steam ahead to jam with you in Mexico. I can’t wait."