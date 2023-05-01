Bill Hader Refuses to Sign 'Star Wars' Merchandise

Bill Hader has admitted he does not give autographs on "Star Wars" merchandise anymore.

"Autograph people don't like me. I won't sign things," the actor, who is credited as a voice consultant for droid BB-8 in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," told Josh Horowitz on a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

Hader recalled a specific incident that led to his decision to stop signing items for people.

"I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody, and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing, and it was 3 in the morning," Hader said. "I was leaving the 'Inside Out' premiere, and then we went to an after-party thing, and it was super late, and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.' "

Hader explained that the whole ordeal did not sit well with him.

"I was like, 'That's f***ed up,'" he remembered. "And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this shit."

During the interview, Hader also spoke about his voice credit for the film, saying that although it was "very sweet" that director J.J. Abrams attributed the BB-8 character to him, he felt he could not take credit for the role.

"I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn't work," Hader added. "Then, he brought me in later and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this?' It was like a … talk box thing, and then I did that. And the reason he hasn't had me come back is because anybody can do that. … It's like a machine that you can operate."

Hader continued, "I did some voice stuff that just didn't work, you know?"