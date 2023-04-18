Bill Hader Discovers Family Ties With Carol Burnett

Actor Bill Hader is sharing how he discovered that he's related to a comedic legend.

Earlier this year, Carol Burnett learned that the "Barry" star is her distant cousin during an episode of "Finding Your Roots." Shortly after, she reached out to Hader.

"She emailed me," Hader told Entertainment Tonight. "Yeah, she emailed me and said, 'Hey, we're related.' And I went, 'What?'"

Hader said that his three daughters were excited to learn the news.

"I told my kids. I'm like, 'We're all related to Miss Hannigan,' and they were like, 'Ah!'" he said in reference to Burnett's iconic role in the 1982 film "Annie." "So it was really fun."

Hader, 44, said he and Burnett, 89, have stayed in contact via text and email, adding that it's been "really exciting."

"I hope I can, like, have dinner with her," he said.

Earlier this month Burnett spoke about their relation during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," saying that she was "thrilled." She and Hader have not had a chance to chat about their roots in person, but Burnett said Hader had connected with some other relatives.

"He had a family reunion of the Burnett family not too long ago," she told Kimmel, noting that she didn't attend.

Hader also appeared on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week, during which he said the connection was "insane." Kimmel then showed a video clip of a 2015 interview with Hader, who at the time admitted he had a crush on Burnett.

"Hey, you can take the boy out of Oklahoma. You know what I'm saying? That's the way it works," he joked in response to the flashback. "I knew there was something about her."

Elsewhere in his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hader spoke about gearing up for the final season of "Barry," saying that it "feels good" to bring the story to a satisfying conclusion.