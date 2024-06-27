WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bill cobbs | actor | dead

'The Bodyguard' Actor Bill Cobbs Dies at 90

Thursday, 27 June 2024 11:09 AM EDT

Bill Cobbs, a prominent Black American actor with roles in more than 150 films and television shows, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his family said.

"A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones," his brother, Thomas Cobbs, wrote on Facebook, adding that he died "peacefully" at his home in California.

With a career spanning since the 1970s, Cobbs had roles in films like "The Bodyguard" opposite Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, and "Night at the Museum" alongside Ben Stiller.

He had guest appearances on "Walker, Texas Ranger" and a small role on the HBO hit series "The Sopranos." Cobbs won an Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 for his appearance in the Canadian children's show "Dino Dana."

Cobbs, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before eventually starting his acting career at 36.

