Billionaire Ackman Mocked After Losing Pro Tennis Debut

Billionaire Bill Ackman faced online criticism after making his pro tennis debut in the Hall of Fame Open doubles event in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ackman, 59, runs Pershing Square Capital Management as its founder and CEO, with Forbes estimating his net worth at around $9.4 billion. Known for his philanthropic work, he spent years supporting Democrat causes and candidates before supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Newsweek reported.

Ackman partnered with American tennis professional Jack Sock on Wednesday for a doubles match, taking on Australia's Bernard Tomic and Omar Jasika. Ackman serves as board chair of the Professional Tennis Players Association and is an avid tennis supporter.

"I have had a lifelong passion for tennis, both as a player and a fan, but have long recognized the challenges that most professional tennis players experience due to the sport's inferior economics for all but the very top of the rankings ladder," he said in 2023, according to Sportico.

The outlet noted that Ackman previously paid $100,000 to play in a charity doubles match against John McEnroe. Recently, Ackman took part in the Finance Cup at Newport's International Tennis Hall of Fame, advancing to the semifinals with Richey Reneberg, the 1987 ATP Newcomer of the Year and current global co-head of investor relations and marketing at Taconic Capital.

Ackman had a rough showing in last week's match, committing several double faults and mistakes. He and Sock were ultimately defeated in the match.

The result drew sharp criticism.

Commenting on his podcast, former tennis player Andy Roddick, who was previously ranked at the world No. 1 in the men's singles, described the match as "the biggest joke I have ever watched in professional tennis."

Author and U.S. Open press officer, meanwhile, wrote on X, "I just watched the absolute worst professional tennis match I have ever seen...."

Weighing in on the matter, @tennisweeklypod, a social media account for a tennis podcast, added: "These publicity WCs [wild cards] should not happen. Give spots to players who earn it, not bought their way in."