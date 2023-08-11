×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: big brother | luke valentine | racial slur | exit

'Big Brother' Addresses Valentine's Exit for Racial Slur

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 11:27 AM EDT

The U.S. version of "Big Brother" addressed the removal of house guest Luke Valentine, who was captured using a racial slur on a live feed on Paramount+.

In Thursday's episode of the CBS reality show, host Julie Chen Moonves discussed Valentine's departure, informing the cast that Valentine had been evicted the previous night.

"It was an emotional 24 hours in the 'Big Brother' house as the house guests learned that one of their own broke the 'Big Brother' Code of Conduct and was removed from the game," she said, according to People

Valentine used the language in a conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli. In Thursday's episode, the group reacted with surprise to Valentine's use of the racial slur, which he laughed off. However, he was later called to a separate room downstairs, presumably to be told about his eviction.

Shortly after, house guest Reilly Smedley told the others that Valentine had been "removed from the house" for breaking the Code of Conduct.

The reaction follows a statement to People from CBS and the producers of Big Brother, confirming that Valentine was removed from the show the day after the incident.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house," the statement read.

The moment Valentine was caught using the racial slur on Paramount+'s live feeds on Wednesday went viral, prompting widespread backlash and calls for his removal. 

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated," tweeted Andy Herren, who won "Big Brother" in season 15. "Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke's comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting."

"Big Brother" season 21 competitor Kat Dunn added: "Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it's just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We've come too far for some random dude to come in and ruin it week 1. #BB25"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The U.S. version of "Big Brother" addressed the removal of house guest Luke Valentine, who was captured using a racial slur on a live feed on Paramount+.
big brother, luke valentine, racial slur, exit
382
2023-27-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved