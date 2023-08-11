'Big Brother' Addresses Valentine's Exit for Racial Slur

The U.S. version of "Big Brother" addressed the removal of house guest Luke Valentine, who was captured using a racial slur on a live feed on Paramount+.

In Thursday's episode of the CBS reality show, host Julie Chen Moonves discussed Valentine's departure, informing the cast that Valentine had been evicted the previous night.

"It was an emotional 24 hours in the 'Big Brother' house as the house guests learned that one of their own broke the 'Big Brother' Code of Conduct and was removed from the game," she said, according to People.

Valentine used the language in a conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli. In Thursday's episode, the group reacted with surprise to Valentine's use of the racial slur, which he laughed off. However, he was later called to a separate room downstairs, presumably to be told about his eviction.

Shortly after, house guest Reilly Smedley told the others that Valentine had been "removed from the house" for breaking the Code of Conduct.

The reaction follows a statement to People from CBS and the producers of Big Brother, confirming that Valentine was removed from the show the day after the incident.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house," the statement read.

The moment Valentine was caught using the racial slur on Paramount+'s live feeds on Wednesday went viral, prompting widespread backlash and calls for his removal.

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated," tweeted Andy Herren, who won "Big Brother" in season 15. "Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke's comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting."

"Big Brother" season 21 competitor Kat Dunn added: "Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it's just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We've come too far for some random dude to come in and ruin it week 1. #BB25"