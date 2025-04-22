Beyoncé's Mother Reveals Secret Cancer Battle

Beyoncé Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles, has revealed her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, the 71-year-old said that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer after two tumors were found during a routine mammogram.

The fashion designer added that she was able to lean on her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, who accompanied her to the hospital and offered support as she went for treatment.

"I was nervous," Tina Knowles said. "And so they started just joking with me."

She went on to recall a moment in which Solange Knowles tried to cheer her up by showing her a viral video about the word "demure."

"I start laughing. I get out of my head... Then I said, 'I'm just so happy that y'all are here,'" she said.

"And I thought about the song 'Walk With Me,' which they used to sing all the time."

It was that song that Solange Knowles and her niece Angie Beyince sang before one of Tina Knowles' surgeries.

"It's about God walking with you into something and protecting you," she said. "And I went in there feeling just like God has got me."

While Tina Knowles has since recovered, she said that the journey wasn't without setbacks. During her appearance on CBS Mornings, she revealed her battle with a severe post-surgical infection — one that nearly kept her from attending Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year event last year. Despite Beyoncé Knowles encouraging her to prioritize rest, Tina Knowles said she chose to attend, feeling the occasion was too meaningful to miss.

"A lot of my life, I just refused to be recognized. I would never take an award. I would never want the attention to me... and this was my saying, 'I deserve this,'" she said.

Tina Knowles also opened up about her diagnosis in her new book "Matriarch: A Memoir," released Tuesday, writing about how she valued her daughters and the support they lent her during her cancer battle.

"'They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride-or-dies," Knowles recalled saying of her daughters during her speech at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year event, according to Today. "'They have been right there by my side at the lowest points in my life... and they cheered me on at the highest points of my life. Making me feel that I can conquer anything."