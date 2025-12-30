Beyoncé Becomes a Billionaire

Beyoncé has reached billionaire status, according to a new Forbes report, becoming the fifth musician to join the billionaires club as her earnings from touring, music rights and business ventures pushed her net worth past the $1 billion mark.

The 44-year-old artist crossed the threshold following the success of her Cowboy Carter world tour, which generated more than $400 million in ticket sales and an additional $50 million from merchandise, Forbes said.

The tour followed the release of her 2024 album Cowboy Carter and ranked as the highest-grossing music tour of 2025. Her previous Renaissance world tour, which concluded in 2023, brought in more than $579 million globally.

Beyoncé joins a small group of musicians who have reached billionaire status, including her husband Jay-Z, who became the first musician to do so in 2019, as well as Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and Taylor Swift.

While Beyoncé has expanded her business portfolio in recent years, Forbes reported that the majority of her wealth is tied directly to her music career.

Income from her master recordings, publishing rights, and global touring accounts for the largest share of her wealth. She has also launched several consumer brands, including Cécred, a hair care line; SirDavis, a whiskey label; and Ivy Park, a clothing brand.

In 2010, Beyoncé launched Parkwood Entertainment, a company that oversees the management and production of her music, tours and films.

The company oversees her music releases, concert tours, films, and documentaries, allowing her to retain ownership and decision-making authority over her projects.

Cowboy Carter marked a major milestone in her recording career. The album received widespread critical acclaim and earned Beyoncé her first Grammy Award for album of the year, adding to her record as the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The tour supporting the album featured a three-hour stadium production with appearances by Jay-Z, her children, and former Destiny's Child bandmates.

According to Forbes, the Cowboy Carter tour employed 350 crew members, relied on 100 semi-trucks of equipment, and required eight Boeing 747 cargo planes to transport the show between cities.

Beyond touring and recording, Beyoncé has also secured major commercial deals. Forbes estimated she earned about $50 million for her role in the 2024 "Beyoncé Bowl" halftime performance during the NFL's Christmas Day game and approximately $10 million from appearances in Levi's advertising campaigns.

Beyoncé began her career in the 1990s as a member of Destiny's Child before launching a solo career in the early 2000s that established her as one of the most commercially successful artists in music history.

Reflecting on the early stages of her career in a 2013 interview, Beyoncé said that, when she decided to manage herself, it was important that she "didn't go to some big management company."

"I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don't have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself," she said.

Forbes estimates that there are now more than 3,000 billionaires worldwide in 2025, with Beyoncé among the most prominent figures to newly enter the ranks this year.