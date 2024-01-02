Ian Ziering Breaks Silence After 'Unsettling' Biker Gang Attack

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Ian Ziering has spoken out after being confronted by a group of mini bikers in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In the last few days, video of the incident that took place on Dec. 31 has spread online, but with little context as to what prompted the altercation. Taking to social media, Ziering shared his side of the story.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," Ziering wrote on Instagram on Jan. 1. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Ziering expressed relief that he and his 12-year-old daughter Mia were "completely unscathed," but noted that the incident has left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he added. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

Ziering went on to call for action to be taken.

"I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," he wrote. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to KTLA, stating that law enforcement responded to the Boulevard and Highland Avenue intersection at approximately 3 p.m. local time.

They were prompted by reports of a fight and claims of reckless driving by bikers. The police noted that the incident is currently under investigation.