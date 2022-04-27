Betty White's Los Angeles Home Listed for $10.575 Million

Betty White's beloved home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles is on the market.

Built in 1952 and purchased by White and her late husband Allen Ludden in 1968, the house was listed for $10.5 million by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage. The two-story home spans more than 3,000-square-feet and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the house includes a sunroom from where White would enjoy looking out over the backyard and gardens.

The three-quarter acres lot features a pool, three garages, and a guesthouse where White and Ludden would often play charades with friends including Gloria and Jimmy Stewart, Dinah Shore, and Burt Reynolds, the source said.

"Betty White was a California girl through and through," the star's estate told The Wall Street Journal. "Despite living in New York when she and Allen Ludden were first married, she longed to be 'back home' in Los Angeles where she grew up."

The listing comes amid news that White's beach house in Carmel, Calif., was purchased for $10.775 million, nearly $3 million over the asking price, People reported. The four-bedroom, roughly 3,600-square-foot home was initially listed for $7.95 million in March, The Wall Street Journal noted.

The three-story waterfront property was built by White and Ludden, who died in 1981, shortly after it was completed. White died Dec. 31.

"The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home," Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby's International Realty — Carmel Brokerage, who held the listing alongside Zak Freedman, told People.

She added, "Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty's favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends."

Earlier this month the late actor's personal belongings including awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry and red carpet outfits, were put on display at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills. They will be auctioned in September.

“This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. It’s a lifestyle auction," said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien's Auctions.

"All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden," he added.