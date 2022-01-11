Betty White Died 6 Days After Suffering a Stroke

Betty White died six days after suffering from a stroke, her death certificate has revealed.

According to CNN, the official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document is cerebrovascular accident, which according to Mayo Clinic is when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.

White died at age 99 at her Los Angeles home on New Year's Eve. Not long after, reports emerged on social media the actress had received her booster shot shortly before her death. This was based on false claims that White had previously said, "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today," according to People.

In a statement to the outlet, White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said the actress died "peacefully in her sleep at her home."

"People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true," Witjas continued. "She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."

White, who was known for her roles in "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," would have celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 17. A nationwide movie event which was initially planned to celebrate the big day will go on as planned.

It will be shown at 900 theaters nationwide and will include scenes from her day-to-day life while also highlighting her work and advocacy for animals.

White is best remembered as an actor but her work championing animal rights through her charity work has not gone unnoticed.

"Betty White demonstrated a lifelong commitment to helping animals in need, including dedicated support for local shelters and animal welfare endeavors, fiercely promoting and protecting animal interests in her entertainment projects, and personally adopting many rescued animals," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, according to the New York Post. "Betty was a constant and compassionate advocate for vulnerable animals across the country, and will be greatly missed."

Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association President Tom Jacobson also acknowledged White's love for animals, and the resultant difference she made.

"Her work with [the zoo] spans more than five decades, and we are grateful for her enduring friendship, lifelong advocacy for animals, and tireless dedication to supporting our mission," he said.