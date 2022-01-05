Betty White's 'Sweet and Loving' Last Words Revealed by Vicki Lawrence

The last thing Betty White reportedly said before she died Friday at age 99 was her late husband Allen Ludden's name.

The revelation was made by her "Mama's Family" co-star Vicki Lawrence, who recalled during an interview with E! News a conversation she had with Carol Burnett.

"[Burnett] texted me back and she said that she spoke to Betty's assistant who was with her when she died," Lawrence explained. "Her assistant said the last word out of her mouth was 'Allen.' She said, 'How sweet and loving is that?'"

Ludden and White were married from 1963 until his death in 1981. In a statement announcing White's death, her agent Jeff Witjas said he believed the actress was not afraid of dying because she wanted to be with Ludden.

"I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much," he said, according to People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

The world was plunged into grief after White died but Lawrence believes that is not what the star would have wanted.

"I know that she would say, Oh, sweetie, don't be sad for me. I had a blast! I had a great time. You need to laugh and carry on,'" Lawrence told E! News. "I honestly believe that's what she would say."

Leading tributes last week following White's death was President Joe Biden, who referred to her as a "lovely lady," according to the BBC.

"99 years old — as my mother would say, God love her!" Biden said, reported the outlet.

White's former co-star, Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile took to social media to honor her memory.

"The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret," tweeted Reynolds.

"I grew up watching and being delighted by her," added "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing on Twitter. " She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come, but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels."