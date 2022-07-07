Bette Midler Denies Controversial Tweet Was 'Transphobic'

Bette Midler is defending herself from the backlash that erupted over a tweet that many have characterized as transphobic.

Earlier this week, the "Hocus Pocus" star said on Twitter the word "women" is facing erasure.

"We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name. They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators', and even 'people with vaginas,'" she wrote. "Don't let them erase you. Every Human on Earth Owes you."

Midler's tweet was met with outrage, with many criticizing her for not being gender-inclusive. Midler responded in a new Twitter thread posted Wednesday, saying that she had not intended to say anything "exclusionary or transphobic" in her tweet. Instead, Midler said, she was writing about the "same old s*** women — all women — have been putting up with since the cavemen."

"Even then, men got top billing," she continued. "But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name."

Midler added that she has "fought for marginalized people" for as long as she could remember.

"Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it."

Midler's tweet largely has been condemned for failing to accept inclusivity. Among her critics was Alexandra Billings, a transgender actress and activist, who said on Twitter that Midler's tweet was "hurtful and promotes the erasure of non binary humans."

"You are now becoming part of the problem. Do better. Listen more," Billings wrote.

"The fight for women's rights includes trans people — trans rights do not erode women's rights," added a famous drag queen who goes by Crystal on Twitter. "We're all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does nothing to help that."