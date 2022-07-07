×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bettebmidler | tweet | criticism | transphobic

Bette Midler Denies Controversial Tweet Was 'Transphobic'

Bette Midler Denies Controversial Tweet Was 'Transphobic'
Honoree Bette Midler attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Dec. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 July 2022 12:38 PM EDT

Bette Midler is defending herself from the backlash that erupted over a tweet that many have characterized as transphobic.

Earlier this week, the "Hocus Pocus" star said on Twitter the word "women" is facing erasure.

"We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name. They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators', and even 'people with vaginas,'" she wrote. "Don't let them erase you. Every Human on Earth Owes you."

Midler's tweet was met with outrage, with many criticizing her for not being gender-inclusive. Midler responded in a new Twitter thread posted Wednesday, saying that she had not intended to say anything "exclusionary or transphobic" in her tweet. Instead, Midler said, she was writing about the "same old s*** women — all women — have been putting up with since the cavemen."

"Even then, men got top billing," she continued. "But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name."

Midler added that she has "fought for marginalized people" for as long as she could remember. 

"Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it."

Midler's tweet largely has been condemned for failing to accept inclusivity. Among her critics was Alexandra Billings, a transgender actress and activist, who said on Twitter that Midler's tweet was "hurtful and promotes the erasure of non binary humans."

"You are now becoming part of the problem. Do better. Listen more," Billings wrote

"The fight for women's rights includes trans people — trans rights do not erode women's rights," added a famous drag queen who goes by Crystal on Twitter. "We're all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does nothing to help that."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Bette Midler is defending herself from the backlash that erupted over a tweet that many have characterized as transphobic.
bettebmidler, tweet, criticism, transphobic
322
2022-38-07
Thursday, 07 July 2022 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved