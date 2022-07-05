Bette Midler Called Out for Tweet Criticizing Trans-Inclusive Language

Bette Midler has sparked backlash after venting her frustrations over the use of inclusive language when discussing reproductive healthcare.

Taking to Twitter, the actor and singer expressed outrage that "women" are seemingly no longer called "women."

"We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!" tweeted Midler. "They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators', and even 'people with vaginas'! Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!"

The response to her assessment was swift.

"This isnt true," responded "Derry Girls" actor Siobhán McSweeney.

"The fight for women's rights includes trans people — trans rights do not erode women's rights," added "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." alum Crystal.

"We're all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does nothing to help that," Crystal continued. "Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That's ok!"

Professor and author Chanda Prescod-Weinstein also criticized Midler for her assertion.

"Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking," she tweeted. "The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us."

In a follow-up tweet, Prescod-Weinstein noted that women "have nothing to lose and everything to gain by acknowledging the links between the anti-abortion movement and transphobia, which are all about attacking bodily autonomy in support of patriarchal supremacy."

"I realize that sometimes our elders miss things and I'm really hopeful that someone who is in @BetteMidler's circle is hip to the civil rights issues of today and will explain to her why actually she wants to embrace trans people and inclusive language," she added.

There has been a push to use more inclusive and accurate language around reproductive healthcare to recognize that trans and nonbinary people also seek such care. Those opposing the use of inclusive language have argued that certain phrases, such as "pregnant people," exclude women and reduce people to their biology.