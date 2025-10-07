West End 'Phantom of the Opera' Actor Ben Lewis Dies at 46

Australian actor and singer Ben Lewis, 46, best known for his portrayal of the phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera" on London's West End, died Monday in Sydney after a battle with bowel cancer.

His death was announced on Instagram by television presenter Todd Woodbridge, a longtime friend of Lewis.

"Today we lost Ben Lewis one [of] my families [family's] dearest friends way to [too] young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" Woodbridge wrote.

Lewis was born in London on Sept. 28, 1979, to a family of opera singers, Deadline reported. He studied voice at the Royal College of Music in London and later at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

After moving to Australia, he built a career in musical theater with early performances in "Urinetown," "Priscilla Queen of the Desert," and "A Little Night Music."

In 2011, Lewis originated the role of the Phantom in the Australian premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Love Never Dies," the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera." His performance led to his casting in the title role of "The Phantom of the Opera" in London's West End, where he performed from 2017 to 2018.

Lewis' stage credits also included touring productions of "Love Me Tender" and "The Bodyguard" in the United Kingdom, as well as the 2018 West End revival of "Company."

Lewis was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2024. He is survived by his wife, Australian actor Melle Stewart.

Stewart suffered a severe stroke in 2021, which she attributed to a rare reaction to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking publicly afterward, she said, "Despite the issues I've had due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, I am proud to say that I have gone on to receive multiples doses of the Pfizer vaccine and I remain a staunch advocate for vaccination."

In his tribute, Woodbridge described Lewis as "one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he worked with."

Woodbridge recalled their shared experiences.

"So many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty's Theatre in London to times spent at Wimbledon … sending our love to all the family tonight," he wrote.