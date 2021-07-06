Ben Keough's Sister, Riley Keough, Mourns His Death a Year Later

A year has passed since Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide but not a day goes by that his sister doesn't miss him.

Taking to Instagram, Riley Keough shared the grief she felt after losing her brother with her followers.

"A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you," Keough wrote with a throwback photo of her and Ben that she shared on her Instagram stories. "I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I'd hugged you properly. I miss you every day."

Ben died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the early hours of July 12, 2020. The incident took place at the family's luxury home in Calabasas, California, and it has since emerged that there was a party at the residence and that his girlfriend was reportedly heard hysterically screaming "don't do it" shortly before the 27-year-old died.

Days later, Riley remembered her brother in a heartfelt post shared on Instagram.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you," she wrote. "Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Riley added that she hoped to find the strength to "endure the giant hole" left in her heart following her brother's death.

"I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god," she continued. "You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Priscilla broke her silence about the tragedy days later in a Facebook post.

"These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother," Priscilla wrote.

"Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death," she continued. "Rest in peace, Ben. You were loved."

