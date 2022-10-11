Report: Ex-NBA Player Gordon Arrested for Hitting Son at Airport

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested after hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport on Monday, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources speaking on the condition of anonymity revealed to the New York Post that Gordon was detained at around 8:45 p.m. for allegedly striking his son, who was escorted by an aunt and taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Gordon, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie for the Chicago Bulls in 2005, was being processed at the Port Authority police station house. Charges against him are pending, the report noted. It is further alleged that two Port Authority officers were injured while making the arrest although it is not clear how.

Gordon ended his career in 2015. In the subsequent years, he has been arrested several times for various reasons ranging from driving in New York with a forged license to allegedly punching the manager of a Los Angeles apartment complex, according to the Daily Mail.

He was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after getting into an aggressive argument with a woman in a store he owns in Mount Vernon, New York. During the incident, he reportedly became physical, throwing and destroying things and then locking the women in the store.

Gordon discussed his struggles in an essay published in 2020 by The Player's Tribune.

"It got so bad that they had me committed to a mental hospital, and the problem was that I didn't even understand why it was happening," Gordon wrote.

"It was like in the movies. I'm in some white room, and I got doctors and nurses strapping me down on a bed. They got the scrubs on and the gloves on, and they're sticking needles in my arms, and cutting my pants off at the waist," he continued, adding, "It was terrifying."