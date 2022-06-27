Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Reverses Lamborghini Into Parked BMW at Car Dealership

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV and reversed it into a BMW on Sunday.

Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was with his father and Jennifer Lopez at a luxury car dealership in Los Angeles when he received permission to get in the driver's seat of a yellow Lamborghini Urus, according to the New York Post.

He accidentally put the car in reverse and nudged the front of a white BMW parked behind it. Video footage of the bumper bash made available by the Post shows Samuel exiting the Lamborghini to check if there was any damage to the BMW. Photos published by the outlet show Ben comforting his son with a hug.

A representative for Ben told TMZ that there was no damage to the vehicles. An employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, explained to the Post that the cars in the lot were parked very closely together.

"When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth," he said. "We have a small lot and the cars are close."

The employee noted that there were no injuries sustained during the incident.

"Everybody was OK! They seemed happy and continued to browse," he said, adding that the dealership would gladly welcome the family back.

"Affleck loves cars," he said. "We hope they come in again."

Ben also shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with Garner. In a 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the "Gone Girl" star spoke about parenting, saying that it was "important to have two parents" raise children.

"You need a father for positive reinforcement," he explained at the time. "I got that from my father — and missed it when he wasn’t there."

Lopez meanwhile, co-parents twins Maximilian and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She has been engaged to Ben since April.