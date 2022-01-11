Ben Affleck Says Filming 'Justice League' Was 'the Worst Experience'

Ben Affleck has admitted that filming for "Justice League" was the "worse experience" for him.

The actor reprised his role as Batman in the 2017 film during which time director Joss Whedon stepped in to take over the project from filmmaker Zack Snyder following the suicide of Snyder's 20-year-old daughter. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck recalled how "awful" the experience was.

"It was really 'Justice League' that was the nadir for me," he said. "That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas, and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful."

While Affleck did not name Whedon, several of his co-stars have spoken out against the director's behavior on set. Among them was Gal Gadot, who plays "Wonder Woman."

Last year reports emerged that Whedon allegedly verbally abused Gadot when she aired concerns about her character and dialogue, and while the on-set remarks were never made public, Gadot later revealed to Israeli TV that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable."

The "Wonder Woman" star further elaborated on the incident in a new interview with Elle. "Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it," she said. "You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you," Gadot added. "And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK."

Additionally, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, accused Whedon of being "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable."