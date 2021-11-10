Bella Hadid Details Her Struggle With Mental Health

Bella Hadid is getting real about mental health.

The 25-year-old model showed a different side of herself when she opened up about the "breakdowns and burnouts" she has experienced in the past in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Hadid began her post, which included photos of herself crying, by quoting Willow Smith and praising her for highlighting insecurities and anxieties that others may struggle with.

"I love you and your words," she wrote, tagging Smith. "It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this."

In the quote, Smith writes about how so many people share the feelings of being "lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here." However, rather than fight it, she urged people to "come together in our flaws. in our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural."

Hadid wrote of how the quote really hit home for her. She then reached out to her followers who may be going through their own struggles.

"Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone," she wrote. "So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… It has its ups and downs, and side to sides."

Hadid continued her post by assuring her followers that there "is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

"It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself," she wrote. " Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you."

Hadid's post drew widespread support from friends, family members, and fans.

"Your honesty and tenderness heals so many," commented Smith.

"I love you!" wrote her sister, Gigi.

"I love you Bella," replied Marc Jacobs.

"Sweet, strong, beautiful Bella. I love you, I see you, I read every word and I cried along with you," added entrepreneur Tina Chen Craig.