Bella Hadid Admits She Regrets Having Cosmetic Surgery at 14

Bella Hadid has admitted that she wishes she had not had plastic surgery as a teen.

The supermodel revealed to Vogue that she had a nose job at age 14 — something she deeply regrets.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," she said.

Hadid also dismissed accusations of having numerous other cosmetic procedures, saying that she was "misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Hadid opened up about her experience in fashion while discussing an Instagram post dating back to November in which she spoke openly about her mental health and suffering "breakdowns and burnouts."

And while Hadid does not mention the fashion industry in her post, which included a series of selfies of herself crying, she alludes to the impact it had on her mental health as well as that of other women during her interview with Vogue.

"I've had girls in my lap crying to me at four in the morning, still at fittings for a show when they have to be at another show at 7 a.m.," she said. "Completely destroyed, hair burned off, haven't eaten anything, exhausted to the point where they're shaking."

Hadida added that while women were now standing up for themselves in the industry, things were different when she was younger.

"Finally girls are standing up about sample sizes, but when I first started seven years ago, I couldn't fit into Saint Laurent. And I remember a stylist talking about my weight because I couldn't zip up," she said.

"Looking back, I think, yeah, because a Saint Laurent sample size from the runway was just not a real size for anybody," Hadid added. "But then you think there's something wrong with you, and no one around you is saying, 'no, no, you're fine, don't worry,' it's a small size."