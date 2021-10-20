'Being the Ricardos' Trailer Dismissed as 'Surprisingly Unappealing'

The teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s "Being the Ricardos" was dropped to mixed reactions Tuesday and while some sung its praises others slammed the trailer for making the film seem "surprisingly unappealing."

There has been buzz around "Being the Ricardos" for months. The film chronicles the tumultuous relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — the stars of the '50s sitcom "I Love Lucy." The casting of Nicole Kidman as Ball has raised more than a few eyebrows and the trailer has only served to fuel whatever skepticism there already was. Among the critics is entertainment journalist Scott Menzel, who took to Twitter to air his views.

"We are all in agreement that BEING THE RICARDOS looks surprisingly unappealing right?" he tweeted. "Also, why is Nicole Kidman narrating a trailer about Lucille Ball? Yes, I know she’s playing Lucy but she sounds nothing like Lucy."

Another Twitter user stated in a thread that the movie "trailer gives me no hope that the movie will be worth watching."

"The trailer looks bad & Nicole Kidman sounds nothing like Lucille Ball," the Twitter user continued. "It’s all done in voiceover & they don’t show Kidman at all except for a split-second B&W scene where she’s stomping grapes from that iconic I Love Lucy episode. I think it’s because she doesn’t look like her."

A third Twitter user was more quirky in his criticism.

"By reading this you are seeing Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball for longer than if you watched the Being the Ricardos trailer," he tweeted.

Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman revealed that she was feeling certain fears and apprehensions around playing Ball. In an interview with Variety, the actress said she felt like she was "free-falling."

"I am way out of my comfort zone right now," Kidman said. She also admitted to putting in "an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now, because she has a very particular way of speaking." In addition to the pressure she was exerting upon herself, Kidman said she was still dealing with the apprehension of the public, who were mistakenly under the impression that the upcoming production was a remake of "I Love Lucy."

"The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we're remaking the ‘I Love Lucy’ show, and it's so not that," she said. "It's about Lucy and Desi [Arnaz] and their relationship and their marriage. It's very deep, actually."