Bebe Rexha Rushed Off Stage After Phone Hits Her in Face

Pop star Bebe Rexha was rushed offstage after she was struck in the face by a phone thrown from the crowd during a concert in New York City.

The incident took place Sunday night while Rexha was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17. Video footage shows the phone hurled directly into the Grammy-nominated vocalist's face. The singer-songwriter then falls to her knees in pain as crew members rush to help her. The show was halted as she was escorted offstage and seen to by medics as the crowd chanted her name.

According to Variety, New York Police were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation "determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone" at Rexha.

The suspect was taken into custody on scene and arrested, the publication noted. Rexha, meanwhile, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

"This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f**king phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok @BebeRexha," a fan tweeted along with a video of the singer exiting the stage.

Earlier this month Rexha made headlines after she took to social media to slam online trolls who had criticized her for her fluctuating weight.

"Yes I'm in my fat era and what?" she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie of her in the bathroom with her midsection exposed.

The image was accompanied by a screenshot of TikTok's suggestions for what others on the app search for. This included phrases such as "bebe rexha coachella fat," "bebe rexha getting fat same," "bebe rexha halftime fat" and "bebe rexha before and after."