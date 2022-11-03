Former Beauty Pageant Queens Secretly Tie the Knot

Former beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have secretly wed.

The couple — Fabiola Valentín from Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela from Argentina — shared the news on Instagram with a short video that features snippets of the proposal as well as of their travels together.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22," they wrote in a combined statement.

According to CBS, the newlyweds met while competing at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in 2020. Valentin made the Top 3 for the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition. She went on to be selected to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020. Varela also made it into the Top 10 that year.

Since then, the couple managed to keep their relationship private, frequently posting each other on social media under the guise of "friends." It is only now that they have confirmed their relationship — by revealing their marriage.

Their announcement was flooded with messages of support from fans.

One user wrote: "Omg! Congratulations sisters! Love love love!"

Another added: "Congratulations!! Many blessings to you!"

"Congratulations beautiful, a third wrote. "God bless your union and long live love!!!!"

Abena Appiah, who won the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in 2020, added: "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union."

Mariana responded to the support via her Instagram stories, writing: "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."

Valentin later shared a message in her own Instagram stories expressing gratitude for the positive posts.

"How nice it is to read each message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes," she wrote.