Beau Starr, 'Goodfellas' and 'Halloween' Actor, Dies at 81

Beau Starr, a veteran actor known for his roles in "Goodfellas," the "Halloween" horror franchise, and the comedy-drama "Due South," has died at the age of 81.

He died peacefully of natural causes on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada, his brother and a fellow actor, told TMZ.

Before establishing himself in the entertainment industry, Starr was a professional football player, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

His athletic career saw him playing for the New York Jets in the NFL, as well as the Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL.

It was not until the late 1970s that he transitioned into acting, earning his first television credit in 1979 on the program "Bizarre" and subsequently starring in a 1980 play at the American Theater of Actors.

Starr's most prominent television role was on the BBC comedy series "Due South," an odd-couple cop show involving a Canadian Mountie and the Chicago police, Variety reported.

Between 1994 and 1999, he starred as Lt. Harding Welsh, appearing in all but one episode of the series.

This followed another significant role in 1989, when he played Lt. Bill Triplett in the NBC crime drama "True Blue," a series that ran for a single season of 12 episodes.

His filmography was further solidified by his portrayal of Sheriff Ben Meeker in the "Halloween" film universe, specifically in 1988's "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and 1989's "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers."

In 1990, Starr appeared in the film "Goodfellas" as the father of Henry Hill.

Christopher Serrone, who portrayed the younger version of Henry in that film, shared a tribute on Instagram after being asked by Starr's brother to make the announcement.

"It is with a heavy heart I'm here to inform everyone of the very sad passing of Beau Starr," he wrote. "Starr enjoyed a rich and meaningful life. He was a son, brother, father, grandfather, actor and NFL/CFL player. Please take a moment to help me remember a great guy. RIP."

Throughout the 1980s, Starr was a frequent guest on popular television hits, with credits in "Three's Company," "The A-Team," "The Fall Guy," and "Highway to Heaven."

His cinematic work included roles in "The Lonely Guy," "Fletch," and "Speed."

Later in his career, he appeared in a variety of other projects such as "NYPD Blue," "2000 Malibu Road," "Bad Blood," "Leap Years," "Doc," "Final Days on Planet Earth," and "Psych."

Beyond his professional achievements, his brother Mike Starr described Beau Starr as "very unique and special," according to TMZ. Mike Starr noted that his brother was a tremendous influence on his life and played a significant role in helping to raise him.