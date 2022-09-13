Alabama Bassist, 70, Arrested on Drug Charges

Teddy Gentry, bassist and founding member of country band Alabama, was arrested on drug charges, according to reports.

Gentry, 70, was apprehended Monday in Cherokee County, Alabama, and charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, WHNT reported.

Gentry was booked Monday at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. A bond amount was not listed, according to WHNT.

Details pertaining to the arrest are vague but the The Associated Press noted that the musician was apprehended during a traffic stop. Don Murry Grubbs, a spokesman for the band, said he was aware of the incident but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry founded Alabama with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook over 50 years ago. The band started out performing at a small bar in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for several years before landing a major record deal, according to Alabama's official biography.

The band has enjoyed 21 chart-topping singles and over 70 million album sales. Gentry co-wrote some of the band's hits, including "How Do I Fall In Love," "Why Lady Why," "My Home's In Alabama," "Fallin' Again," "Give Me One More Shot," and "Sad Lookin' Moon."

In 2005, Alabama was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Being put into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the greatest achievement of Alabama's career," Gentry said during his acceptance speech. "I am moved and honored to be in the elite company of my heroes."

Alabama's numerous accolades also include induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and being presented with the "Entertainer of the Year" award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I would like to extend many thanks for your support over the years and I hope that we can always put out a piece of product that will make the fans proud of us," Gentry said at the time.

In 2007, the band announced it was retiring but has since returned to performing, staging a 50th-anniversary tour in 2019.