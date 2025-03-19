LaVar Ball Reveals Leg Amputated Due to Diabetes

LaVar Ball has confirmed he underwent a leg amputation due to complications from diabetes.

TMZ first reported the news last month, speculating about the health setback faced by the outspoken father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball. He has since addressed the situation in an interview with Slam magazine, confirming the amputation.

Ball, 57, revealed he underwent a total of three surgeries and required four blood transfusions during the ordeal. He said doctors warned him that the infection had progressed to a critical stage, telling him they were "very close to having to shut it down."

"I had an infection on my foot that started spreading through my blood due to not paying attention to my diabetes," he recalled. "I ended up having to get my leg amputated. First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, 'We gotta go almost knee-high for another surgery.' Three surgeries. And then there were also the blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three, four different times."

"But they were quick enough to give me the blood transfusions and keep that poison from going throughout my body," Ball said, adding it could've been worse if he had never gone to the doctor.

"If I don't go at the end of last year during Christmas to get that infection looked at, [an infection] that's been around for maybe a month or two on the bottom of my foot, this would be a different type of story," he said.

Ball made headlines ahead of the 2017 NBA draft with blunt comments about Lonzo, which reportedly turned some teams off, Sports Illustrated reported. Despite this, Lonzo was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He now plays for the Chicago Bulls but has struggled with knee injuries.

By the time LaMelo entered the 2020 NBA draft, Ball took a quieter approach. The guard was chosen third overall by the Charlotte Hornets, became the 2021 Rookie of the Year and was a 2022 All-Star.