Barrett Strong, Motown Artist and Temptations Songwriter, Dead at 81

Barrett Strong, one of Motown's founding artists and arguably its most gifted songwriters, has died at age 81.

The news was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy.

"Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations," Gordy said in a statement, according to USA Today.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends," Gordy added. "Barrett is an original member of the Motown family and will be missed by all of us."

Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi, and moved to Detroit a few years later. He was a self-taught musician who honed his skills performing with his sisters in a local gospel group, the Strong Singers.

Strong was not yet 20 and relatively unknown when Gordy, who was in the process of establishing what would become a recording empire in Detroit, offered to manage him and release his music. Several months later Strong made history as the pianist and vocalist for the hit 1960 single "Money," which was Motown's first major hit.

Strong later turned his attentions to songwriting, teaming up with producer Norman Whitfield in the mid-1960s to write hit songs including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" for Marvin Gaye and Gladys Knight & the Pips; "War" for Edwin Starr; and "Smiling Faces Sometimes" for the Undisputed Truth.

The duo went on to achieve prolific success with the Temptations by writing a string of hits in the late '60s and early '70s. Among their hits were "Cloud Nine," "I Wish it Would Rain," "I Can't Get Next to You," "Psychedelic Shack," "Ball of Confusion," "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone."

Strong would later release a handful of his own solo albums, including "Stronghold" and "Love is You." In 2004, he was voted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Barrett has left his indelible stamp not only on Motown and the Temptations, but on music history in general," Temptations founder Otis Williams said in a statement. "His distinguished legacy of chart hits epitomizes the golden age of Motown. Our Motown family has lost a beloved brother and extraordinary songwriter. My thoughts and prayers go out to Barrett's son and loved ones."

