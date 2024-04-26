Barbra Streisand Drops New Song in Response to Antisemitism

Barbra Streisand is addressing antisemitism through her music.

The 82-year-old singer has released her first song in six years — a melancholy ballad that serves as the end title song for the forthcoming series "The Tattooist of Auschwitz," according to the New York Daily News.

The upcoming Peacock scripted drama, based on the 2018 Holocaust novel of the same name, tells the story of a Slovakian Jewish man during World War II. Forced to tattoo identification numbers on incoming prisoners at a Nazi death camp, he forms a bond with a fellow inmate.

The project resonated with Streisand, who is Jewish.

"Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing 'Love Will Survive' in the context of this series as a way of remembering the 6 million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago," she said in a statement. "And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure."

In the song, composed by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, and Walter Afanasieff, Streisand sings, "Until I'm near you, somehow I'll hear you," she sings. "Your voice will echo inside me forever."

The Daily News, citing information from the Anti-Defamation League, reported that antisemitic incidents rose dramatically starting in 2023. Driving these incidents is the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

There has been a 140% increase year-over-year in antisemitic acts, according to the report, which notes that nearly 60% of those have occurred after the start of the war.

Streisand's latest release is her first major single since her 2018 studio album, "Walls," which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 12. She has since released several compilations, anniversary editions, and live albums, such as "Evergreens" and "Release Me 2."