'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Says She Feared Movie Could Be a Career-Ender

"Barbie" producer Greta Gerwig has admitted she was terrified the film would end her career.

The "Little Women" filmmaker made the revelation while reflecting on her decision to take on directorial duties for the Warner Bros. film during a conversation with singer Dua Lipa on the "At Your Service" podcast.

"It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying," Gerwig said about working on "Barbie," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I think that was a big part of it, like: 'Oh, no, Barbie.'"

She continued, "It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: 'Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?' And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror.

"Usually that's where the best stuff is, where you're like, 'I am terrified of that.' Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender' — then you're like, 'I should probably do it.'"

The script for "Barbie" has been in development for years, with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway both having previously been attached to the title role. Gerwig's film, which hits theaters July 21, 2023, stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Robbie was confirmed for the role of Barbie back in 2019. Filming kicked off in March this year, and in June photos were leaked of the "Suicide Squad" star and Gosling filming scenes wearing matching neon rollerblade outfits at Venice Beach.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Robbie later admitted she and Gosling were "mortified" when the photos went viral.

"We look like we're laughing, having fun, but (we're) dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life," she said, according to Today.