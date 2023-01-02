Paul McCartney, Elton John, Others Pay Tribute to Barbara Walters

Paul McCartney, Jennifer Hudson, Elton John, and Barbra Streisand are among various prominent names remembering Barbara Walters, who died Friday at age 93.

Leading the tributes, McCartney, whose wife Nancy Shevell was a cousin of Walters, honored the late news anchor in a heartfelt Instagram post over the weekend in which he applauded her contribution to the media.

"Nancy and I are so saddened by the news of her dear cousin Barbara Walters’ passing. The two of them enjoyed a deep loving relationship over many years and I was proud to share some of those special moments," he wrote. "Barbara was an amazing woman who more than held her own in the early days of male-dominated television and went on to become a worldwide celebrity known for her many perceptive interviews with stars from every walk of life. We will miss her but always remember her with great fondness."

Hudson described Walters as a "true trailblazer and icon!" who "leaves behind such a powerful legacy" while Oprah Winfrey credited the TV personality for her career.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time," Oprah wrote on Instagram. "Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model."

John's tribute echoed their sentiments.

"Barbara Walters was a friend, an ally and a true trailblazer for women in media. No nonsense, no fear and someone who saw through the bulls**t. She will never be surpassed as a beacon of truth and I will miss her. Condolences to her family and friends," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Barbara Walters had a wonderful long life," added Streisand. "I remember all the times she interviewed me. May she rest in peace."

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro also shared her thoughts on Walters in a statement to People.

"I never met the Queen of England, but I got to meet the Queen of Television, and it was all I could do not to curtsy," she said. "What made Barbara Walters a legend was not just that she was the first woman to co-anchor network evening news, but that she made it possible for so many other women to soar through the glass ceiling she shattered.

"We all owe her a debt of gratitude," Navarro added. "I'm honored to be part of 'The View,' her living legacy."