They Might Be Giants Guitarist Injured in Crash Sparked by Drunk Driver

John Flansburgh, lead guitarist of rock band They Might Be Giants, was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash involving a drunk driver who skipped a red light, according to reports.

The incident took place at around 12:45 a.m., according to the New York Daily News. They Might Be Giants had just performed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York. Flansburgh, 62, was taking a car service to his Upper East Side home when the Ford he was riding in was struck by a Honda driven by William Mota, 26.

According to police speaking with the Daily News, the Ford overturned and was struck by another car while Mota lost control of his Honda which vaulted a curb and crashed into the gate of a public housing development.

"While the driver and I oriented ourselves to our new sideways, broken glass and airbag-filled reality, we sensed the ominous smell of motor oil and smoke," Flansburgh wrote in an Instagram post from his hospital bed. "Remarkably, just a moment later it seemed, a dozen NYC firemen arrived and set their minds on finding a way to liberate us."

Flansburgh broke seven ribs in the crash and, along with his driver, was taken to a nearby hospital. Moto sustained minor injuries and tried to fight off responding police before he was transported to a hospital. He was driving with an unnamed 21-year-old woman who suffered a knee injury and was treated and released from the hospital, the Daily News noted.

Mota was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

They Might Be Giants announced they will postpone the rest of the band’s June tour dates.

"I would understand anyone thinking we are just a band born under a bad sign and giving up hope, but I also know someday we will rock again — and for me, that day couldn’t come soon enough," Flansburgh wrote in his Instagram post. "Until then I will be watching reruns of 'Sex in the City' until I am strong enough to reach the remote. Wish me luck. I’m going to need it."