Baltimore Art Museum Names Gender-Neutral Restrooms After Filmmaker John Waters

The Baltimore Museum of Arts has named its new gender-neutral restrooms after filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters.

The gesture is a token of appreciation to the 75-year-old who is a BMA trustee and intends to bequeath 375 pieces of art, including pieces from Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus, Roy Lichtenstein, Cy Twombly, and Cindy Sherman, to the museum, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Speaking at the unveiling of the restrooms Wednesday, Waters told the outlet he was happy to be part "of this elimination upgrade."

"Public restrooms make all people nervous," he said. "They’re unpredictable. They sometimes attract perverts. And they’re fueled by accidents, just like my favorite contemporary art."

The John Waters Restrooms, which are housed on the museum's first floor, will be open to the public as of Dec, 12. Waters applauded the BMA for making them gender-neutral, with full-length, floor-to-ceiling doors.

"When I heard the new restrooms could be remodeled for all genders, I was even more excited. Finally, we can all go to the bathroom together," he said. "It’s full privacy," Waters added. “You don’t even know who’s in there. That’s what I call progress."

Transgender actress and activist Elizabeth Coffey, who appeared in Waters’ 1972 film "Pink Flamingos," was also present at the dedication ceremony. And although she found the name "funny" and "playful," the new facilities also represented something much more serious to her — a positive step forward in gender equality.

"What I’m really excited about is that we all get to do this together," she said. "I don’t have to look around and say, ‘I’ll go here, and you should go there, and the rest of you — well, I don’t know where you can go.’ In many places, people are driven out when they just want to do something as elementary as go to the bathroom."

The BMA has also dedicated a domed room in the European galleries to Waters. The room has been christened "The John Waters Rotunda."