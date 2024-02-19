After Omission, BAFTA Vows to Honor Matthew Perry

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said Matthew Perry will be honored at the TV awards amid backlash over his absence from the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

Fans were quick to hop onto social media to slam BAFTA for the perceived omission after Perry, who died Oct. 28 at age 54, did not appear during the tribute.

Social media users slammed the "shocking omission," saying that it was in "poor form" not to honor Perry.

Responding to the actor's absence from the tribute, a spokesperson for BAFTA told People, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards."

BAFTA echoed that statement on X, writing, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony."

The post was accompanied by a link to the academy's online tribute to the actor.

Perry died from drowning in a hot tub at his home in California. An autopsy report later revealed that his death was due to "acute effects of ketamine," a drug he was using for depression and addiction treatment, though it's unclear if he obtained it via prescription or illegally.

However, the ketamine found in his system wasn't from his final therapy.

"He essentially died from an overdose of ketamine and had about three times the normal [dosage] amount in his system," pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told the New York Post.

Actor Jennifer Aniston said she had texted Perry on the day that he died, saying that he seemed "happy" and "healthy."

Aniston made the remarks about her late "Friends" co-star while speaking with Reese Witherspoon for Variety's Emmys edition in December.

"He was happy. He was healthy," Aniston said. "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling."

Replying to Aniston, Witherspoon noted that it was "important people know that."

"It is," Aniston said. "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

During last month's 2023 Emmy Awards, Perry was remembered in the In Memoriam segment.