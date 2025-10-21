Petition Seeks to Swap Bad Bunny for George Strait at Super Bowl

A petition to replace Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny with country music legend George Strait as the halftime performer at next year's Super Bowl LX has gained traction online, with tens of thousands signing to urge the NFL to make the switch.

With 54,816 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon, the Change.org petition argues that the 2026 "halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt."

"Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football's biggest stage," the petition states.

On the other hand, it argues that "George Strait embodies unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight."

With more than 60 No. 1 hits and over 40 years in the music industry, Strait "embodies the heart and soul of American music," the petition maintains.

"His ability to transcend generations with his timeless songs resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers," it says.

Noting that the "modern pop and international artists" featured as halftime performers in recent years "broadens" the Super Bowl's audience, the Change.org campaign points out that "it's pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today."

Bad Bunny, who sings almost exclusively in Spanish, has previously said he avoided scheduling performances in the United States over concerns that Immigration and Customs Enforcement might target his Latino audience.

Shortly after Bad Bunny was announced as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, conservative social media accounts erupted in outrage over the NFL's decision.

"Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist who was [has] been granted the largest stage with the greatest audience in the middle of a Christian revival," The Redheaded Libertarian wrote on X. "This is by design. We are in a spiritual war and once you see it you can't unsee it."

"The guy literally says he isn't touring the US because of Trump's ICE raids and just released a video mocking President Trump," conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck said.

"Also, most of his songs aren't even in English," Starbuck added. "This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show.

"It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message."