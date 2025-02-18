Son of Backstreet Boys Star to Appear on 'American Idol'

Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell's son is kickstarting his music career by participating in the upcoming season of "American Idol."

The aspiring musician's father confirmed the news with "Today," explaining that while Baylee Littrell, 22, grew up on the road touring with him, he is gaining a new understanding of the industry.

"He was just texting me last night, going, 'Dad, dude, how do you do this? Like, it's hard work,'" the elder Littrell told Today. "He's been busting his butt, and I'm superproud of him. He kind of gets a new sense of reality of what this is."

Baylee Littrell teased his "American Idol" audition on Instagram, writing, "Well guys, recently I had the opportunity to audition for @americanidol. Tune in to see the season premiere and what happens on 3/9/25!"

In the comments, Brian Littrell cheered his son on.

"Bubba I can't wait!!!!! Good Luck we're all counting on you hahaha," he wrote.

Baylee Littrell made his Broadway debut at 13 in the musical "Disaster!" He later released his first album, "770-Country," in 2019 and served as the opening act for the Backstreet Boys' "DNA Tour" that same year.

In an April 2023 interview with People, Baylee Littrell spoke about his experience growing up on tour and the impact his father had on his musical journey.

"I've pretty much grown up on the road since I can remember. So my first crib was a bunk on a tour bus," he told the outlet. "So really, my first memories are being out on the road and being abroad."

He described touring as an "out-of-body experience." From a young age, he dreamed of being the "sixth Backstreet Boy" while backstage on tour. Though he never joined Brian Littrell's group, he recalled his father assuring him he'd have his own successful career.

"I had to be 6 or 7 at the time and I'd go crash the wardrobe closet and put on their outfits and stuff before shows," Baylee Littrell told People at the time. "I have a memory of myself standing in front of a mirror in my dad's show outfit and I was like, 'Hey, can I be a part of the group?' And he put his hands on my shoulders and he was like, 'One day. One day you're going to get your shot.'"