Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Wife Separate

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife of 11 years, Rochelle, have separated.

On Monday they announced in a joint statement obtained by People that they will be taking time apart, but hoped to reunite.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the couple said. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

They continued: "Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

The McLeans share daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

McLean singer met Rochelle, a makeup artist and hairstylist, in 2008 when she was working as a waitress in Los Angeles. They went on their first date a year later and tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In 2020, McLean opened up about their relationship in a candid interview with People.

"She claims she didn't know who I was," McLean said. "I'm like, 'Are you living under a rock?'"

During the same interview, McLean also spoke about how his 20-year struggle with drugs and alcohol affected their marriage.

"[Rochelle] was at her wit's end with me. She had thrown out leaving and taking the girls, but my ego always told me, 'She's not going anywhere,'" he said. "If I were her, I would have left, but she's always been able to see through the BS to who I really am."

McLean, who according to USA Today got sober in 2019, said at the time that he was happy after years of struggles.

"This is the clearest I've ever been," he told People at the time. "I'm floating high — naturally. My family has saved my life, God has saved my life, and my recovery has saved my life. Without those three things, I wouldn't be here."