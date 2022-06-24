'Back To The Future' Musical Set for Broadway

A musical adaption of the iconic '80s film "Back to the Future" is headed to Broadway in 2023.

The news was announced Wednesday on Twitter by the "Back to the Future" franchise.

"Synchronize Your Watches — The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!!" the tweet reads. It is accompanied by a video that shows two actors, representing Marty McFly and Emmett "Doc" Brown, traveling through time in the now-famous iconic DeLorean.

No further information has been revealed but the actors in the trailer have been identified as Olly Dobson (McFly) and Roger Bart (Brown), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original musical held its worldwide premiere at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020. The production was later transferred to the West End at the Adelphi Theatre and starred Dobson and Bart. It won an Olivier Award for best new musical.

Whether the trailer is a reflection of the casting remains unconfirmed. A source revealed to the New York Post that, while fans will likely see Bart reprise his role in the Broadway production, Dobson will not make an appearance.

The 1985 "Back to the Future" film starred Michael J. Fox as McFly, a teen who, along with his scientist friend Doc, played by Christopher Lloyd, is sent back to 1955. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original film grossed more than $222 million at the global box office.

Two sequels, 1989’s "Back to the Future: Part II" and 1990’s "Back to the Future: Part III," ensued. All three films earned more than $965 million combined worldwide.

Enthusiastic nostalgia has been a constatnt for the franchise: Recently, a VHS tape of the original "Back to the Future" film sold at auction for $75,000, setting a record for a videotape.

The sealed, near-mint condition tape was owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the film. He initially listed the tape on eBay but after receiving an overwhelming response, took it down and approached Heritage Auctions in Dallas to conduct a proper sale.