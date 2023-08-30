×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bachelorette | josh seiter | death | hoax

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter 'Alive and Well' After Hoax

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 11:45 AM EDT

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has said that he is "alive and well" in response to an alarming statement announcing his death, which was posted to his verified Instagram Monday.

In a video posted to his page, Seiter, who appeared on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" in 2015, said that his account had been hacked.

"As you can see, I am alive and well," he said in the video.

"When I saw that I had been hacked and this thing had been posted, and it was designed to appear genuine but it's really trying to invoke a response from people and troll people, it's very upsetting to me," Seiter told CNN on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this week reports emerged stating that Seiter had died at age 36. The news was based on a since-deleted statement on his Instagram page that read, in part, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

The message included information about where people struggling with mental health could get help. Seiter has been vocal about the topic on his social media.

"Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” he said in his video post.

"I think it's egregious, I think it's disappointing," he added to CNN. "But I'm not shocked that there's someone out there (who) thought it was funny to, in this way, make fun of mental illness, make fun of suicide."

A similar incident took place earlier this month when a statement falsely announced the death of 14-year-old rapper Lil Tay on her verified Instagram account.

Speaking with TMZ, the Canadian influencer, whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope, said her account was compromised and used to spread "jarring misinformation" about her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the since-deleted statement read, according to USA Today. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Josh Seiter, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has said that he is "alive and well" in response to an alarming statement announcing his death, which was posted to his verified Instagram Monday.
bachelorette, josh seiter, death, hoax
380
2023-45-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 11:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved