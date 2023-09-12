'Bachelorette' Contestant Charlie Newling Dead at 36

Charlie Newling, known for his 2018 appearance on "The Bachelorette Australia" died weeks after the birth of his daughter, at age 36.

Police and EMT personnel in Sydney found Newling after his vehicle plunged over a 70-meter cliff in the Dover Heights area of eastern Sydney on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

His car was located at the base of the cliff in Raleigh Reserve around 11 p.m. local time. Despite the efforts of first responders, they were unable to resuscitate him.

Police confirmed the death to News.com.au, noting that they did not suspect foul play. A coroner will determine his cause of death.

Newling and his partner, Kristal Taylor, whom he started dating in January 2021, welcomed their daughter two months ago. He is also the father of a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship.

While appearing on "The Bachelorette Australia," Newling garnered a significant fan following. However, he did not receive the final rose as he chose not to introduce "Bachelorette" Ali Oetjen to his family during the hometown visits. His decision was influenced by the fact that they were not in an exclusive relationship at the time.

Prior to Taylor, Newling was romantically linked to "Bachelor" alum Dasha Gaivoronski and influencer Esme DeWitt.

His personal life remained in the public eye when he was convicted of low-range drunk driving in 2021. A year ago, he was handed a 13-month prison term for sending numerous threatening text messages to his mother and her husband, the Daily Mail reported.

During his trial, Newling's attorney mentioned his client's struggle with alcohol abuse.

Magistrate Ross Hudson expressed empathy, acknowledging that Newling had faced a challenging upbringing, having cared for his paraplegic father during his teenage years. His father died in 2018 due to a pain medication overdose.

Following a one-month prison stint, the former reality television personality was instructed to complete the remainder of his sentence through community service.