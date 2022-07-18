Axl Rose Calls Putin a 'Callous, Lying, Murderous, Little Man'

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has taken aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the rock icon slammed Putin as a "murderous little man" in a statement while also thanking fans for their support and dedicating the band's tour to the Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"Taylor was a really great guy, and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him," Rose wrote.

"I'd also like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life," he added.

Rose also took the time to "thank everyone in London for being understanding of r challenges and apologize again to r fans in Scotland for having to postpone r performance there."

Earlier this month, Guns N' Roses postponed a show at Scotland's Glasgow Green after Rose suffered an unspecified medical issue. Shortly after making the announcement, Rose provided a health update, saying that he was following doctor's orders and had taken time off to rest.

"I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated!" he wrote in a statement at the time. "We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I’ve been following Dr's orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ s0rting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone's concern!"

Guns N' Roses has been touring Europe and will head to South America in September before performing shows in Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, according to Billboard.