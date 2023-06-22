Avril Lavigne, Tyga Break Up After 3 Months of Dating

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have ended their brief relationship.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in March after they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. However, sources have now confirmed to E! News that Lavigne and Tyga have gone their separate ways.

"They have broken up," the insider said. "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other, but it just really did not work out."

Back in February, Lavigne ended her engagement to fellow musician Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, although news of their split came as a surprise to his representatives.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour," his rep told E! News in a Feb. 21 statement, "so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

Days Later, Mod Sun opened up in a since-deleted Instagram post about how in one week his "entire life completely changed."

"I just know there's a plan for it all," he continued in the post, according to People. "I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

The singer-songwriter, who was on tour in the U.S., added: "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Lavigne and Mod Sun were introduced by mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly early in 2021. The pair collaborated on the single "Flames," released in January of that year, and were first romantically linked a month later. They got engaged in April 2022.

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," Mod Sun told E! News shortly before their breakup. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."